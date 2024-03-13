Mrunal needs to mix up glam with performance-based roles?

No doubt, there is a dearth of natural performers in Tollywood and Mrunal trying to settle down as an actor who can pull off roles with substance. "She gained enough respect for her dignified and subtle performance in films like ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Hi Nanna’ as she hogged the limelight despite working with talented heroes like Dulquer and Nani respectively. She has turned tragic love stories winners with her acting chops and intends to retain that image,” he points out.However, Mrunal Thakur has proved her mettle in glam-centric roles in Bollywood and could slip into all kinds of ultra-glam outfits with ease if you go by her pictures uploaded on her social media platforms. “She has to do more glam-centric roles in Tollywood to reach the top. Otherwise, she will be relegated to roles with substance, and it would limit her meteoric rise in Telugu,” adds the source.He also cites the success of actresses like Samantha, Kajal, Tamaannah, and Shruti Haasan, who joined the big league in Tollywood by playing glam divas onscreen. “An actress should be a good mix of glam and performance and shouldn’t give up the oomph factor. Mrunal should change her track and pick glam roles,” he concludes.