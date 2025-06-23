Movie Dialogues Should Be Used Wisely

With Pushpa: The Rule once again commanding attention, several dialogues from the film have found their way into political discourse across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The most talked-about phrase is the now-viral “Rappa Rappa”, a colloquial expression meaning “one by one,” originally linked to the Gangamma Jatara, a traditional village ritual involving animal sacrifice.

Former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s use of the phrase during a recent press conference sparked widespread attention, trending across social media platforms. While fans may have embraced it, producer Lagadapati Sridhar has raised concerns over the usage of such cinematic lines in sensitive political settings. “Political leaders should refrain from using film dialogues that could lead to unnecessary controversy,” Sridhar advised. “Especially a line like Rappa Rappa, which carries violent undertones. In a movie, it may trigger whistles and applause—but in real life, it could inadvertently encourage aggression, which is something we must avoid.”