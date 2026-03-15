Michael Jackson's Choreographer Hails Prem Rakshith

Tollywood choreographer Prem Rakshith captured global attention with his choreography for the song Naatu Naatu from Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The energetic number went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and the electrifying dance moves performed by Ram Charan and NTR impressed audiences across the world.

Prem Rakshith received widespread acclaim for the choreography, and now legendary choreographer Vincent Paterson, known for his work with the King of Pop Michael Jackson, has showered praise on him.

Paterson sent a video message to Prem Rakshith in which he said, “Hello Prem… I am Vincent Paterson. I have worked with Michael Jackson for many years. Your choreography is truly amazing. It makes me very happy that you are a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Young choreographers like you in India are making their dreams come true. I will definitely meet you one day, Rakshith.”

The video message has now gone viral on social media, with fans celebrating the international recognition Prem Rakshith continues to receive.

Vincent Paterson has had a remarkable career working with Michael Jackson. He appeared as one of the fighter dancers in the music video for Beat It and also performed as a zombie dancer in the iconic Thriller video. He co-directed and co-choreographed Jackson’s Bad World Tour and also worked on several of the pop star’s famous music videos, including Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Dirty Diana, Speed Demon and Black or White.