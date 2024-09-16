Megha Akash marries her best friend and soulmate

Young actress Megha Akash who was seen in Telugu movies like “Chal Mohan Ranga” and “Raja Raja Chora,' 'Lie' and quite recently in 'Ravanasura' got married to Saai Vishnu at a star hotel in Chennai on Sunday (September 15). Megha Akash posted a series of photos from her marriage on her Instagram. The actress wrote, “My best friend and soulmate. Forevermore,” the actress captioned the images after her wedding.Megha and Vishnu have been in a relationship for the past six years. They kept their relationship under wraps and announced when it was needed .They got engaged last month. She married her longtime boyfriend, Saai Vishnu in traditional Kerala Hindu wedding ceremonial style.She also acted in Tamil movies like 'Oru Pakka Kathai', "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' and 'Sabha Nayagan' and she also dabbled with Hindi movies with Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to expand her footprint beyond Tollywood.