Megastar discusses 'creative collaboration' with Russians





Megastar Chiranjeevi who is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Vishwambhara' spared some time to host a foreign delegation at his home in Hyderabad. Two days ago, the actor met with the delegates to discuss creative collaborations between the Telugu film industry and their country.A delegation from the Culture Ministry of Moscow met Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. Julia Golubeva, Cinema Advisor to the Minister of Government of Moscow, Ekaterina Cherkez Zade, Head of Center for Creative Industries Development, Federal Agency for Strategic Initiatives - Moscow, Maria Sitkovskaya, Director, Universal University and other delegates met the actor, according to a press note shared by the actor’s team.Pictures and videos of the meeting have now found their way online. The delegation spoke to Chiranjeevi about creative collaborations between the Indian and Telugu film industries and the Russian creative industry. They also expressed a keen interest in promoting the shooting of Telugu films in Russia. In one of the videos shared by fans, Chiranjeevi can be seen chatting away with the delegation.