Megastar Chiranjeevi Thanks Women Who Inspired Him

While the entire world is celebrating International Women's Day today and on the occasion various events are organised. In the meantime, Mega Star Chiranjeevi who has immense fan following among all sections of people sent his greetings to the entire woman race. posted "From my mother to my spouse in my life, From my daughters to my daughters-in-law, My heartfelt thanks to all the women who have inspired me in every form. Happy International Women's Day to every woman who is leading the world forward with love and courage.#International women's day"

On the professional front, he recently entertained with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu which released during Sankranthi.

Apart from it, he is busy with his socio fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara directed by Mallidi Vasishtha of Bimbisara fame.

However, his action adventure with director Bobby is much awaited since their earlier film Waltair Veerayya was a blockbuster.



