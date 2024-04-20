Megastar Chiranjeevi is my inspiration, says Market Mahalakshmi director Mukesh

Market Mahalakshmi is a Telugu film that hit the screens today and the initial teaser, where the heroine, as a sales girl in the film continuously goes on to say all the varieties of saris. This video took the internet by storm and that is how the makers of the film started to promote it.



Hello!. Could you share with our audience a bit about yourself and your journey into the film industry? My name is VS Mukesh, and I hold a degree in civil engineering. My journey into the film industry was inspired by the legendary performances of Padmavibushan Megastar Chiranjeevi. As a child, I was mesmerized by his on-screen presence and the admiration he received from audiences. While I initially aspired for stardom, I soon realized my passion lay in storytelling and directing. Can you give us some insights into your upcoming film, 'Market Mahalakshmi'? Absolutely. 'Market Mahalakshmi' is a unique project produced under the banner of B2P Studios. It stars Parvateesam from the popular film 'Kerintha' and introduces actress Praneekaanvika. The film, directed by me, explores a fresh and captivating concept that has already garnered attention through its promotional content. We're excited to have brought this film to the audience.













You mentioned a unique twist in the second half of the film. Can you share more about that? Ah, yes. While the teaser, songs, and trailer provide a glimpse into the storyline, there's a surprise twist in the second half that we've kept under wraps. We believe it will intrigue and delight audiences, adding an extra layer of excitement to the viewing experience. My goal is to draw audiences to theaters, and I'm confident the film will captivate them once they're seated. How did you go about casting for the film? Casting Parvateesam and Praneekaanvika was a deliberate choice. They both fit their respective roles perfectly, and as a debut director, it was challenging to attract established stars. This project was about showcasing my directorial capabilities, and I'm thrilled with the performances they've delivered. What would you say are the highlights of 'Market Mahalakshmi'? The entire film is a highlight in itself. We've explored a setting—a market—that hasn't been fully explored in previous films, and coupled with a fresh narrative, it promises to be a unique experience for audiences. I believe it will leave a lasting impression and resonate with viewers. Despite the competition, I'm optimistic about the film's success. Finally, how was your experience handling the director role for a feature film? Despite being my debut feature film, my extensive experience with over 100 short films has made the process familiar. My love for cinema has guided me through any challenges, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring 'Market Mahalakshmi' to life.



