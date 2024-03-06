SRK's disrespectful comments on Ram Charan go viral

The accusation of disrespect towards Telugu star Ram Charan by actor Shah Rukh Khan at the Ambanis' Jamnagar event has sparked controversy. Ram Charan's makeup artist, Zeba Hassan, claimed that she walked out after SRK's alleged 'idli vada' remark, sharing a video on Instagram as evidence. However, some argue that SRK's remarks mirrored his playful dialogues from 'One 2 Ka 4' and were not meant to offend.During the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, SRK, along with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, performed on stage, attempting the 'Naatu Naatu' step. He called upon Ram Charan to join them, but the makeup artist accused SRK of disrespect for addressing him as 'idli vada', prompting her exit from the event.While criticism surfaced over SRK's alleged disrespect, others defended him, citing a clip from 'One 2 Ka 4' where similar dialogues were used. Additionally, supporters highlighted SRK's respectful gesture of bowing to Ram Charan upon his arrival on stage.Despite the controversy, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan maintain a cordial relationship. Ram Charan's recent appearance in Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' further solidifies his ties with the Bollywood fraternity.