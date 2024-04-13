Marriage date yet to be fixed, says Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Popular actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who is doing important roles in Telugu films claims that her marriage date hasn’t been finalised yet. “I lead my life in an organic way and I will definitely marry this year but the date is not fixed yet,” says the actress who got engaged to her long time friend turned fiancé Nicolai Sachdev recently. “I joined the shooting the day after my engagement ceremony since cinema remains my first love," she adds.

She says that she would leave life to go on its way before things fall in place for her marriage as well. “Marriage will happen in the course of time, while I’ll be focusing on acting,” she informs. She claims that she is thinking more about scripts than preparation for marriage. “I have heard a lot of scripts which beckoned me so there is no scope of having skipped narrations since acting is my passion,” she adds.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar proved her mettle as a lawyer in ‘Naandi’ and showcased her dark side opposite Balakrishna in ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, while played a doting sister to Sajja Tejja in ‘HanuMan’ and she has three films slated for release in Telugu.