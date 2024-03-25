Marathi actress playing Jr NTR's wife in Devara

Junior NTR, one of Tollywood's most beloved actors, is set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming film "Devara". Directed by Koratala Siva, this high-octane action drama features the stunning Bollywood actress Jhanvi Kapoor opposite Tarak. The release of posters and teasers has only heightened anticipation for the film, which is already generating significant buzz.Adding to the excitement is the inclusion of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who will portray the role of the antagonist. "Devara" is being crafted with a lavish budget and has been shot in two parts, making it a highly anticipated release, especially following NTR's previous blockbuster, "Triple R".In "Devara", NTR will showcase a new persona, promising audiences a thrilling mass avatar. The recent release of a captivating poster has further piqued interest in the film, which also features another heroine alongside Jhanvi. Rumors suggest that Shruti Marathe, a well-known actress in the Marathi and Tamil film industries, will play a pivotal role in the movie.While details surrounding Shruti Marathe's involvement remained speculative, the actress herself recently confirmed her participation in "Devara", adding fuel to the already intense anticipation surrounding the film. With the actress's revelation, curiosity about the movie has reached new heights.In "Devara", NTR will portray the titular character, while Jhanvi Kapoor will essay the role of Thangam. Contrary to earlier speculations, it has been revealed that Shruti Marathe will play Devara's wife, marking an intriguing twist in the narrative. Reports also hint at NTR playing a double role, possibly as a father and son, although official confirmation is awaited.Currently, "Devara" is undergoing filming in Goa, with recent leaked footage from a sea-related shoot adding to the excitement. The film is scheduled for a pan-India release on October 10, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for audiences nationwide.