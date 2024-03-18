Manjummel Boys Latest Box Office Collections

Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 hit "Everyone is a Hero" claimed the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film, raking in Rs 175 crore globally and dethroning Vysakh’s "Pulimurugan" from 2016. However, this record was short-lived as director Chidambaram’s "Manjummel Boys" recently surpassed it, crossing the Rs 176 crore mark in just 21 days. Anticipation is now soaring for "Manjummel Boys" to become the first Malayalam film to hit the Rs 200 crore milestone worldwide.





As the film soared past Pulimurugan's collection in just 17 days and exceeded the total gross of "Everyone is a Hero," reports indicate that "Manjummel Boys" has now grossed over Rs 180 crore. Notably, it has also made history by becoming the first non-Tamil Indian movie, without a Tamil dubbed version, to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu.





Industry trackers report that even after three weeks of release, "Manjummel Boys" continues to draw strong audiences, with an India nett collection of Rs 3.85 crore on its 24th day in theaters. The film maintained impressive occupancy rates in Kerala, earning Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday alone.





Featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Jean Paul Lal, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered widespread acclaim for its portrayal of hope, resilience, and perseverance, particularly as it is based on a true story.