Manjummel Boys Telugu Dubbing Rights Sold For Rs.2 cr

Smashing Malayalam hit film ‘Manjummel Boys’ is being dubbed into Telugu and it will be released on March 24. “The Telugu dubbing rights were bought for Rs 2 crores and it is considered to be one highest price for a film with newcomers in recent times," says a distributor who adds, "A group of friends face a string of unexpected misadventures on a vacation trip to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu and this survival thriller has rocked Tamil Nadu box office,” he adds.

Even though highly rated Malayalam films like ‘Brahmayugam’ did not fare well in Telugu states, while ‘Premalu’ turned into an average grosser, lots of hopes were pinned on ‘Manjummel Boys’ to revive the interest in dubbed Malayalam films. “It a racy entertainer with good twists and turns and has enough potential to strike a chord with Telugu audiences since Tamil viewers lapped it up in a big way and the film garnered more than Rs 20 cr collections in Tamil Nadu,’ he points out.

Similar to the story of the film which has a group of friends get into a daring rescue mission to save their friend from Guna Caves, a perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back, this film has to revive interest for Malayalam films in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

