Mana Cinema First Reel is a must read book - Trivikram Srinivas

Renowned journalist-writer, Nandi awardee as best 'Cine Critic' Dr. Rentala Jayadeva, the man who unearthed the correct release date of the first full-length Telugu talkie 'Bhakta Prahlada' with his meticulous research, now authored the book, 'Mana Cinema... First Reel'. The book represents his 25 years research and presents the history of South Indian cinema to the readers. Published by Emesco Publications, the book launch was held at the Boi Vijaya Bharti venue, in the Hyderabad Book Fair.





Eminent director Trivikram Srinivas unveiled the book and handed over the first copy to IRS officer Krishna Koundinya and the second copy to the co-chairman, 'Emesco' Vijay Kumar. Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of Telangana Language and Culture Department, Acharya D. Chandrasekhar Reddy, the man who taught Jayadeva journalism lessons, noted poet-critic Afsar, writer Kalpana Rentala, director Dasharath, senior journalist Indira Parimi and others participated in this event.





Trivikram Srinivas speaking at the event after the book launch remembered the time when he met Rentala Jayadeva for the first time. He remembered that he met Jayadeva, for the first time in Chennai, when he was a struggler. He stated that he loved the way, Jayadeva passionately writes about the movies and at that time, the popular journalist used to work in India Today. He remarked that they friendship remained intact from such a long time despite of the differences in opinions.









He continued to state, "It is said that first reel, interval and climax are very important for a movie. The book is titled 'First Reel'... because it talks about the early days of Telugu Cinema. I read only 200 pages of the book and I got to know there are people who read it entirely, so, I won't go into the details. This book is as interesting the first reel of a film, like how the first reel takes you into the story within ten minutes of the movie, this one also takes into the history of cinema within first ten pages. Oddly enough I am not one to read investigative texts. I'm weak in history. I used to scared of history exam and hence, took maths and science. We have to start from inscription of time and learn about all Kings, too much work, isn't it? But I could finish 200 pages of the book in the time, I drink two coffees. Hatsoff to Jayadeva for such a gripping narrative."









He further stated, "I have never seen a person as passionate about movies as Jayadeva. Jayadeva has proved how authentic a person who loves cinema can write a book about cinema. I sincerely wish he spends more time writing books before he becomes a film writer. In one word, Jayadeva did not write a book called 'First Reel'. Jayadeva told the story of the first talkies in South Indian languages ​​like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. This book is like a novel. If you start reading in the morning, you will read three-quarter pages in two to three hours. It doesn't feel like a 500 page book."





He concluded by saying that Jayadeva is not just a columnist but much more than that. He said, "Jayadeva is not a columnist by nature. He is beyond that. He definitely has all the qualities a writer should have. Such a person never tried to become a writer like his father and sister. Jayadeva's father Rentala Gopalakrishna was a great poet. He wrote more than 200 books. Jayadeva's elder sister Kalpana Rentala is an author. I have read 'Tanhai' and other novels and stories written by her. Maybe Jayadeva kind of people cannot write anything without great authenticity and hence, he takes time. I cannot ask him to write fast as I myself take 2-3 years to write and make a film. I just wish Jayadeva will write more books like 'First Reel' further too."





'Emesco' Vijay Kumar said, "If I had to do such a program, I would have called legendary lyricist, Sirivennella Sitarama Shastri. He is my best friend. Today, when I see Trivikram, it is as if my friend Shastri is sitting next to him. Jayadeva was asked to write this book. They brought a good book in a short time."





IRS officer Krishna Koundinya said, "Research Jayadeva has done the research that turns history. Which is the first Telugu talkie movie so far? If asked, we say 'Bhakta Prahlada' (1932) but before that in 1931 he made a film called 'Kalidas'."





Acharya D. is the editor of Emesco Publications. Chandrasekhar Reddy said, "Jayadeva was my student 32 years ago. There was no one else as innocent as Jayadeva in that class. Innocence is hard to maintain."





Director of Telangana Language and Culture Department Mamidi Harikrishna said, "Every art form is very ancient. Cinema is the youngest art form of all. Cinema did not exist until the Lumière brothers came in 1896. There are pictures but no movies. In our country, cinema flourished in South India in the 1920s. In the book 'Mana Cinema... First Reel', Rentala Jayadeva has written a thorough analysis of the evolution of cinema in southern languages."





Author, Nandi awardee and renowned journalist Dr. Rentala Jayadeva said, "My third elder sister Kalpana, my third elder brother Rentala Ramachandra, who supported me like a mother after mother, patted me on the back and encouraged me to come out with this book. Although I have been writing about movies for over three and a half decades, this is my first movie book. My sister told me that she would have stopped speaking to me if I didn't write a book on movies. Even though my sister's deadline has passed, I have fulfilled my promise to my sister late in the New Year. There were many teachers who taught me alphabets. I am very happy that our Master Chandrasekhar Reddy is here today. Dear Trivikram, I am very happy you came here today." He thanked everyone present at the event and bowed to them with respect.