Mammootty's Bramayugam in legal trouble?

The much-anticipated period-horror thriller "Bramayugam" has stirred up controversy ahead of its release, as the Punchaman family from Kerala's Kottayam district has filed a lawsuit against the film. This legal action comes despite the film marking the first collaboration between megastar Mammootty and director Rahul Sadasivan, whose highly promising trailer had already captured the attention of cine-goers.







At the heart of the dispute is Mammootty's character, Kunjamon Potti, in the film. The Punchaman family alleges that the character's name bears striking resemblance to their ancestor, Punchaman Potti, a renowned wizard mentioned in the legendary Malayalam literary work, "Aithihyamala." They claim that the fictional portrayal of Kunjamon Potti practicing black magic reflects poorly on their family's reputation.In their lawsuit, the Punchaman family has sought the cancellation of the film's censor certification to prevent its release in theaters scheduled for February 15. However, the makers of "Bramayugam" have yet to respond to these allegations.Director Rahul Sadasivan has clarified that Mammootty's character has no connection to the real-life Punchaman Potti from "Aithihyamala." He emphasized that the character is entirely fictional, and the film's narrative is set in the late 18th century, exploring a fictional story.Despite the legal hurdles, anticipation remains high for "Bramayugam," which promises to deliver a captivating blend of period drama and horror. As the controversy unfolds, audiences eagerly await further developments surrounding the film's release and the resolution of the legal dispute.