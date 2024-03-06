Bramayugam OTT release date confirmed

Malayalam superstar Mammootty's highly anticipated movie "Bramayugam" is set to make its digital debut on the OTT platform SonyLIV on March 15, much to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting its release.





"Bramayugam" will hit the streaming platform exactly a month after its theatrical premiere on February 15. It has become a customary practice for new Malayalam films to transition to OTT platforms after a four-week exclusive theatrical run. This trend, however, has sparked controversy between producers and Kerala's exhibitors and distributors.





The powerful association Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) recently issued an ultimatum to producers, expressing their dissatisfaction with the shorter OTT release windows. They announced that theatres under their control would not screen any new Malayalam movies with OTT debuts shorter than six weeks. This stance mirrors the approach taken by their counterparts in North India, where exhibitors collectively reject new Hindi movies that do not adhere to the 8-week exclusive theatrical run rule.





Despite FEUOK's ultimatum, Malayalam film producers or their affiliated organizations have not responded to the demands.





Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, "Bramayugam" delves into the horror genre, exploring psychological drama set against the feudal backdrop of Kerala. The narrative revolves around three central characters embroiled in a power struggle, with the film receiving rave reviews from both critics and audiences upon its theatrical release.





Reportedly, "Bramayugam" has surpassed expectations at the box office, grossing over Rs 60 crore worldwide against a production cost of less than Rs 30 crore. This success solidifies its position as one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema to date.