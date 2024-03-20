Malayalam stars showcase acting brilliance in Tollywood



“Their acting brilliance will be at display and would give a fillip to even few routine roles and they end up raising the bar of Telugu cinema. In fact, few actors can learn from their performances,” he adds.



He admits that Telugu filmmakers are known for roping in Bollywood and Kollywood actors to play negative roles in Telugu movies. “But Malayalam actors' looks and personality suit Telugu nativity better and hence they are getting busy in Tollywood,” he adds. Specifically talking about Fahadh Faasil since he is doing a negative role in ‘Pushpa’ and hero-driven role in ‘Oxygen’, Hemanth says, “Faasil is a fantabulous actor and could breathe life into both negative and positive roles with consummate ease. He could pull off a scene singlehandedly without any co-actor beside him purely with his expressions and subtlety,’ he points out. “Their acting brilliance will be at display and would give a fillip to even few routine roles and they end up raising the bar of Telugu cinema. In fact, few actors can learn from their performances,” he adds.He admits that Telugu filmmakers are known for roping in Bollywood and Kollywood actors to play negative roles in Telugu movies. “But Malayalam actors' looks and personality suit Telugu nativity better and hence they are getting busy in Tollywood,” he adds. Specifically talking about Fahadh Faasil since he is doing a negative role in ‘Pushpa’ and hero-driven role in ‘Oxygen’, Hemanth says, “Faasil is a fantabulous actor and could breathe life into both negative and positive roles with consummate ease. He could pull off a scene singlehandedly without any co-actor beside him purely with his expressions and subtlety,’ he points out.









He claims that actors from all states in India could work together like in Hollywood. “There are actors from varied states in the US but their movies are called Hollywood and similarly, Telugu films have touched new highs and eclipsed various barriers to be called Indian cinema," he concludes.



Faahad Faasil has risen to the top in Mollywood with sensational films like '22 Female Kottayam', 'Malik', 'Athiran' and 'Irul' and drew appreciation for his versatility. Similarly, Joju George made waves in Mollywood with films like 'Porinju Maniam Jose', 'Nayyatu',' Joseph' and 'Irratta' to carve a niche for himself. His colleague Tom Chacko also had his successful stint in Malayalam with films like 'Bheeshma Parvam',' Corona Papers' and 'Adi' before stepping into Tollywood. He also reserves special praise for Joju George and Tom Chacko, who carved a niche for themselves in the Malayalam film industry. "Both Joju and Tom are also good actors and proved their mettle in varied roles and showcased traces of their acting brilliance,” says Hemanth and adds, “Telugu cinema has become pan-India and actors from any language could easily fit in. Since regional and language barriers have disappeared in movies.”He claims that actors from all states in India could work together like in Hollywood. “There are actors from varied states in the US but their movies are called Hollywood and similarly, Telugu films have touched new highs and eclipsed various barriers to be called Indian cinema," he concludes.Faahad Faasil has risen to the top in Mollywood with sensational films like '22 Female Kottayam', 'Malik', 'Athiran' and 'Irul' and drew appreciation for his versatility. Similarly, Joju George made waves in Mollywood with films like 'Porinju Maniam Jose', 'Nayyatu',' Joseph' and 'Irratta' to carve a niche for himself. His colleague Tom Chacko also had his successful stint in Malayalam with films like 'Bheeshma Parvam',' Corona Papers' and 'Adi' before stepping into Tollywood.

With talented actor Fahadh Faasil signing two Telugu films “Oxygen’ and ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’ with Arka Media, it looks like Malayalam actors are making a beeline to Tollywood. After Dulquer Salmaan who impressed with ‘Mahanati’, his colleagues who are shining bright include Shine Tom Chacko who rocked in ‘Dasara’ and locks horns with superstar Jr NTR in ‘Devara’. Another Malayalam actor Joju George who put up a splendid performance in ‘Irratta’ played a villain in Telugu film ‘Adhikesava’. “Most of the Malayalam actors are polished and refined actors and they could slip into all kinds of roles with ease,” says director Hemanth Madhukar, who welcomes this trend of Malayalam actors making waves in Tollywood.