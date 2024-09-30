Malayalam stars introduce subtle, yet impactful performance in Tollywood

Although, Telugu filmmakers are roping in Tamil and Bollywood actors to play significant roles including dark roles, yet the introduction of Malayalam actors have brought in some freshness and novelty to character roles and raise the bar on Telugu cinema. “Malayalam cinema is known for its realistic themes and realistic portrayals and have been ruling OTT space with novel plots,” says a director, who adds, “Dulquer Salmaan, Pritvhiraj Sukumaran, Joju George, Faahad Faasil and Shine Tom Chacko have changed the acting discourse and introduced Telugu audience to new kind of performances which are shorn of over-acting and whacky mannerisms which few Tamil and Telugu actors tend to do to trigger more impact and going overboard at times, but Mollywood actors rely on measured and refined acting,’ “ he addsIf you have liked Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Mahanati’ and ‘King of Kotha’ and Prithviraj Sukamaran in ‘Salaar’ and Faahad Faasil as tough cop in ‘Pushpa The Rise’, along with Shine Tom Chacko who sent shivers down the spine of viewers in ‘Dasara’ and Joju George looking menacing in ‘Adhikeshava’ are just few examples of their versatility and new-age performance. “"These Malayalam actors are very talented and come up with refined and settled performances so they could connect with young Telugu audiences. A few of them would have already seen them on OTT and liked their performances. Actually, Faasil, Tom Chacko, and Joju George are known for doing challenging roles to showcase varied shades with ease." Hemanth adds, "With such vast acting experience, they would make work easier for young Telugu directors looking for fresh faces to play roles with negative shades. Besides, they are very professional since they hail from an industry where unique themes are explored within stipulated budgets. No doubt more Malayalam actors would be arriving in Tollywood," he concludes.Admitting the immense talent of Malayalam stars, leading producer Ravi Shankar Yellamanchilli who signed up Faahad Faasil for ‘Pushpa The Rule,’ says, "We wanted a very popular actor who could match the stature of Allu Arjun and also with his talent. Hence, we roped in Faahad Faasil to play the tough cop in our film 'Pushpa' and their confrontation scenes were one of the major highlights. The two actors are going to set screens on fire in upcoming ‘Pushpa The Rule’ as well since Faasil would get a stronger role and it would be a treat to watch,” he concludes.