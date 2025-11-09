Malayalam Filmmakers Woo Telugu Stars with Meaty Roles

Reigning actress Anushka Shetty is all set to make her Malayalam debut with the horror-fantasy Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, in which she plays the mystical role of Kalliyankattu Neeli. Her look as Neeli, a powerful and pivotal character in the narrative, marks a striking debut in Mollywood. The makers unveiled her first-look poster on her birthday, where she appears regal and enigmatic. Fans have since flooded social media with praise for her stunning transformation and the film’s visual grandeur.

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia made her Malayalam debut with Bandra, while Uppena fame Krithi Shetty shared screen space with Tovino Thomas in Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Meanwhile, Anjali won critical acclaim for her subtle and intense performance in Irratta.

Speaking about her Malayalam debut, Anushka said, “I’ve always admired Malayalam cinema for its strong content. I’m thrilled to be part of Kathanar, which blends mythology and mysticism. Our folklore is filled with fascinating characters, but dark beings like vampires and mermaids are often misrepresented. I’m excited to explore this space through the lens of Kerala’s rich storytelling tradition.”

Director Hemanth Madhukar, who earlier collaborated with Anushka in Nishabdam, believes that language barriers have all but disappeared. “Language and regional lines hardly matter anymore,” he said. “Anushka has attained a larger-than-life image on par with top heroes. By venturing into Malayalam cinema, she’s also ensuring the film appeals to Telugu audiences.”

On the broader trend of Telugu actresses eyeing Malayalam projects, he added, “Every actor loves to work in Malayalam films because they offer refreshing stories and the chance to truly showcase one’s craft, instead of repeating similar roles. Today, language is irrelevant if the content is strong. Take Kantara, for instance—though a Kannada film, it found acceptance across India. This is the era of multilingual cinema, and actresses are wisely expanding their horizons.”

With content reigning supreme, Malayalam cinema is breaking barriers and making waves both in theatres and on OTT platforms. “From Manjummel Boys to Thudaram, Malayalam films are being embraced by non-Malayali audiences in a big way. Thanks to subtitles and distinctive storytelling, viewers across India are now tuning into Malayalam cinema like never before. Truly, Malayalam films are back in the national spotlight,” he concluded.