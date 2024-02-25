Malayalam Actress Samyuktha Menon Shifts Focus to Performance-driven Roles in Tollywood

Hyderabad: Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon, who matched strides with Tamil star Dhanush in ‘Sir’ and Sai Dharam Tej in ‘Virupaksha’ is again playing a key role in her upcoming film '’Swayambhu’. “It is first action role for her but she is game for variety,’ says a source and adds, “She played freedom fighter in her recent release ‘Devil’ and it was subtle and relied more on her expressions. She played an undercover agent of revered Subhash Chandra Bose and won appreciation,” he adds.

She essayed a simple school teacher in ‘Sir’ and also a village belle in ‘Virupaksha’ and holds the interest of the audience in the climax with a scintillating performance as a possessed girl. "Her performance as a possessed girl kept the audience glued to their seats. She is banking on her talent over skin show and trying to make an impact,” he adds.

While her rivals like Tamannaah, Rashmika, Sreeleela, and Mrunal Thakur are doing glam-centric roles, Samyuktha is looking to consolidate her position with performance-driven roles. “She has come from the Malayalam film industry and has sharpened her acting skills by doing Malayalam movies. She believes that talent could outscore other factors and give her career a fillip in Tollywood,” he concludes