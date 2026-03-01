Vishnu Vinyasam Hurriedly Released Amid Leak Threats

Piracy appears to be making a worrying comeback, once again putting filmmakers under pressure. The makers of the recent film Vishnu Vinyasam were forced to advance its release after facing serious leak threats, revealed lead actor Sree Vishnu. This revelation has shocked many in the industry.

Speaking at a promotional event, Sree Vishnu disclosed that the film was leaked when it was only half-complete. “The movie got leaked midway, and the piracy gang that obtained it began blackmailing us. We were constantly on edge. Because of this, we had no choice but to advance the release date, which led to an unexpected clash with other films,” he said.

The actor also revealed that complaints were filed with the Film Chamber and Cyber Crime Police. However, the team chose not to make the issue public earlier, believing that publicizing it would only worsen the damage.

Producer Sumanth Naidu echoed similar concerns, revealing that the leaked content was circulated via WhatsApp. “When I heard about the leak, my body literally shivered. I worried about my future, especially with my daughter’s marriage coming up,” he said emotionally. He later added that their son discovered the leak originated from a unit member who shared the film without properly locking the content, resulting in severe repercussions for the team.

On a lighter note, Sree Vishnu addressed the inside jokes in Vishnu Vinyasam referencing Mythri Movie Makers and Geetha Arts. Clarifying that they were not meant to criticise, he said, “Those jokes are actually praises. I’m doing my next films with their banners anyway, so I treated it as free promotion,” he joked.