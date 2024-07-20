Meet the sunshine of Mahesh Babu’s life

Mahesh Babu, a superstar who needs no introduction due to his exceptional acting and good looks but also because he is a dedicated husband and father. Despite all the hustle and bustle of his life, this actor has always managed to share some lovely photos with Namrata on Instagram for example.





To mark her 12th birthday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram as he shared an unseen photo alongside his touching message. On July 20th, Sitara received a lovely note from her dad as she was marking her birthday.





“Happy 12 my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright like the star you are,” wrote Mahesh beside a sun-kissed photograph of Sitara in an orange sleeveless top. In addition, he said “Love you more & more…Happy birthday sunshine.”



