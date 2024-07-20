Meet the sunshine of Mahesh Babu’s life
Mahesh Babu, a superstar who needs no introduction due to his exceptional acting and good looks but also because he is a dedicated husband and father. Despite all the hustle and bustle of his life, this actor has always managed to share some lovely photos with Namrata on Instagram for example.
To mark her 12th birthday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram as he shared an unseen photo alongside his touching message. On July 20th, Sitara received a lovely note from her dad as she was marking her birthday.
“Happy 12 my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright like the star you are,” wrote Mahesh beside a sun-kissed photograph of Sitara in an orange sleeveless top. In addition, he said “Love you more & more…Happy birthday sunshine.”
The picture focused on Sitara’s beautiful grin which quickly became fans’ favourite as it showed how adorable the bond between father and daughter can be.
On 10th February 2005, Mahesh Babu tied the knot with Namrata Shirodkar and together they have two kids; Gautham Ghattamaneni (born in 2006) and Sitara Ghattamaneni (born in 2012). This movie star often fills his social media platforms with glimpses into their family lives highlighting how strong their family ties are.
As she celebrates her twelfth birthday today, fans join Mahesh Babu in wishing the little star all the best. The love that exists among this family continues to captivate everyone making them one of the most loved families in the Telugu cinema industry.