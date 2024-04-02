Kurchi Madatapetti takes NBA by storm

Guntur Kaaram's songs, especially Kurchi Madatapetti, have been taking the internet by storm right from the day of its release. The Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela starrer was produced by Sitara Entertainments. The film did well at the box office and on the OTT platform. The dance, beats, music, and charisma of the actors are something that blew away everybody's mind.





The song has now taken even other countries also on storm. Recently, fans of the film played this song for more than halftime of a recent NBA game in the US. The video from the stadium is going viral for all the right reasons and Mahesh Babu's fans are super proud about the same.





The official X handle of Guntur Kaaram shared the video and wrote, “Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! Superstar @urstrulymahesh’s electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime (sic).” Meanwhile, the song and the film are still trending on social media and every possible platform for being the best chartbuster song of the year.