Tollywood Celebrities React to Ratan Tata's Demise









Following the announcement of his death, Mumbai Police were notified, and security measures are expected to be heightened at Breach Candy Hospital. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also anticipated to visit the hospital later tonight to pay his respects.



Here is how some of the celebrities have expressed their grief as they bid farewell to the legendary icon on their respective social media accounts.



What a huge loss to our nation! An iconic legend and guiding light, he touched the lives of many, from the common man to business pioneers. A deeply loved philanthropist, Ratan Tata Sir’s legacy will live on in the hearts of millions.#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/I1hvn9VmJM — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 10, 2024





Rana Daggubati wrote, "The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata."



Nayanthara also expressed her grief and wrote, "A inspiration to many of us You will be greatly missed sir#RatanTata."





Deepest condolences for the 'Bharat Ratna' in true sense, finest human being, philanthropist business tycoon our very own #RatanTata is no more. His contributions to society/nation are enormous. Thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends in their hour of grief for their… pic.twitter.com/0g13H5QiOG — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 10, 2024





Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "The Titan and true icon, #RatanTata garu passing on . It's truly saddening. Your impact on me and the rest of the world will never be forgotten. History will remember you. Your words of wisdom have inspired and touched me deeply, Thank you for inspiring us with your humility and kindness. Rest in peace, sir. OM Shanti."



Randeep Hooda wrote, "India’s most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity !! Never a show off but always the star The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration."





Most people are born In a country.. whereas, a few are born For the country…Thank you Sir..For being born..For us..For INDIA.



In our thoughts..in our hearts..you shall live on.. ❤️



-RAPO#Ratantata pic.twitter.com/ddzMGQGRX8 — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) October 10, 2024

Saddened by the demise of Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata sir whose legacy extends beyond business. He showed the world that success & ethics go hand-in-hand. His commitment to integrity & transparent leadership inspires generations. Rest in peace sir. #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/d7i3Q8WrLE — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 10, 2024









Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "Shri RatanTata ji India will miss youYour humility, your compassion and your leadership!! rest in peace and rest in glory sir #RatanTata."



Sudheer Babu wrote, " Sad to hear that #RatanTata is no more. A legendary leader, visionary & philanthropist passes on, leaving behind a legacy of excellence & compassion. My deepest condolences to the Tata group & family. May his legacy continue to inspire us. #RIPRatanTataSir."



Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "Shri RatanTata ji India will miss youYour humility, your compassion and your leadership!! rest in peace and rest in glory sir #RatanTata."

Sudheer Babu wrote, " Sad to hear that #RatanTata is no more. A legendary leader, visionary & philanthropist passes on, leaving behind a legacy of excellence & compassion. My deepest condolences to the Tata group & family. May his legacy continue to inspire us. #RIPRatanTataSir."




