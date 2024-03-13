Can't remember the last time I laughed so much

The Malayalam film industry has kicked off 2024 with a bang, delivering massive blockbusters like Girish AD's directorial venture Premalu. Garnering immense love from both audiences and critics alike, the film's dubbed versions are also enjoying uninterrupted success.





Starring Mamitha Baiju from Operation Java fame and Naslen K. Gafoor in lead roles, Premalu recently caught the attention of superstar Mahesh Babu, who expressed his admiration for the film. Taking to Twitter on March 12, Mahesh thanked SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya for bringing the Telugu dubbing rights to the audience's delight. He praised the film, mentioning how it left his entire family in stitches with laughter, commending the youthful cast for their top-notch performances.





Fans were quick to applaud Mahesh Babu's gesture, hailing him as a true superstar who appreciates quality cinema regardless of language or industry.





Directed by Girish AD, Premalu revolves around Sachin, portrayed by Naslen, who drifts apart from his family after completing his education, seeking solace in Hyderabad. There, he crosses paths with Mamitha's character and finds himself falling for her. The film, produced by Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran, and Dileesh Pothan under Bhavana Studios, features Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan, and Mathew Thomas, among others.





As for Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects, his recent film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram, has received widespread acclaim after its Netflix release. Now, all eyes are on his highly anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled Maharaja or SSMB 29, slated to commence filming in April 2024.