Mahesh Babu–Rajamouli Banter Triggers Curiosity Over SSMB29 First Look

Ever since Rajamouli hinted that the first glimpse of his ambitious globetrotting adventure film, tentatively titled SSMB29: Globetrotter, would arrive in November, excitement among fans has reached fever pitch. Speculations are rife that the first look and title will be unveiled on November 16 at a grand event in Hyderabad.

Amid this anticipation, a lighthearted exchange between Mahesh and Rajamouli on social media sent fans into a frenzy.It began when Mahesh reminded the filmmaker, “It’s November already, @ssrajamouli.” To this, Rajamouli quipped, “Yess… ye cinemaalaki review iddaam anukuntunnaavu ee month?” (Yes… planning to review this film yourself this month?)Mahesh quickly fired back, teasing, “Your ‘forever in the making’ Mahabharata, Sir... First things first, you promised us something in November. Please keep up your word.”Rajamouli responded cryptically, “It has just started, Mahesh. We’ll slowly reveal one by one.”Not one to let go, Mahesh replied, “How slow, Sir? Shall we start in 2030? FYI, our Desi girl has been posting every street of Hyderabad on her Insta stories since January @priyankachopra.”Much to everyone’s surprise, Priyanka Chopra jumped into the conversation, playfully writing, “Hellooo hero! You want me to leak all the stories you share with me on set? Mind lo fix aithe blind ga esestha!”Mahesh responded, “@priyankachopra Why did you reveal, PC? You ruined the surprise!”Adding to the fun, Prithviraj Sukumaran chimed in: “@ssrajamouli Sir, I’m running out of alibis for these Hyderabad ‘vacations.’ If I keep this up any longer, my family will start doubting me.”Finally, Rajamouli jokingly conceded defeat: “@urstrulyMahesh… now you ruined everything.” Mahesh concluded, “Let’s call it a truce. Put out something tomorrow that everyone already knows — you can still call it a surprise.”To which Rajamouli ended the exchange with a cheeky note: “Okay, deal. But penalty for excess sarcasm — I’ve decided to delay your first look!”This humorous online exchange not only showcased the camaraderie between the team but also sent fans into overdrive, eagerly awaiting official updates on what is being touted as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects.