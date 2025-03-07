Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Spotted at Odisha Airport, Sparks Speculation

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran were recently spotted together at an airport, fueling speculation about Prithviraj’s involvement in the much-anticipated Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu film.



Their unexpected public appearance has set social media abuzz, with fans debating whether this is an indirect confirmation of the film’s cast. Rajamouli, known for keeping casting details secret until an official announcement, now faces questions about whether he approved this sighting or if it was purely coincidental.



Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been cast as the female lead, and the film’s shooting is currently underway in Odisha and Kenya, with extensive scenes being filmed in forest regions. An official confirmation regarding Prithviraj’s role is expected soon.







