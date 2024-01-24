Mahesh Babu focuses on ‘healthy’ fitness training

Few days ago, when Mahesh Babu left for Germany, the assumption was that he was on a work assignment for his upcoming film under director Rajamouli. But the update is that the star is in Germany to undergo physical training under medical supervision. He is undergoing physical strength training at Medical Care at Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa (Baden-Baden, Germany), under the supervision of Dr. Harry König.



Dr Harry is a specialist in naturopathic and sports medicine apart from preventive healthcare programmes and fitness training. He gives advice on maintaining well-being and helping the body to heal itself for future wellness. Mahesh Babu has been receiving medical treatment too from him for the last couple of years.



The doctor provides medical support to celebs and ensures that their health is not compromised. Mahesh posted a photograph of himself alongside Dr. Harry König, and captioned it: “When you get to train with your doctor.”



Mahesh Babu is improving his physical fitness in preparation for Rajamouli’s film which will be an adventure thriller shot in many places around the world