Mahesh Babu and Sukumar’s Daughters Share a Special Bond

It looks like the camaraderie between superstar Mahesh Babu and director Sukumar is extending to their children as well. Sukriti Veni, the 14-year-old daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, recently made her screen debut with Gandhi Thatha Chettu, and her biggest cheerleader is none other than her best friend, Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Mahesh Babu.A heartwarming video of the duo has been making rounds on social media, giving fans major friendship goals. In the clip, Sukriti excitedly announces that Gandhi Thatha Chettu is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Sitara, beaming with pride, jumps in to hug her friend and encourages audiences to watch the film, saying, "We love her!"This isn't the first time Sitara and Sukriti have been spotted together. The two were also seen at Dua Lipa’s concert in Mumbai last December, where they had the opportunity to meet the pop star backstage. Sitara shared selfies of herself, Sukriti, and Aadya (filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s daughter) posing with Dua Lipa, capturing a fun and memorable moment.With such an adorable bond, Sukriti and Sitara are proving that star kids are not just about legacy—they’re also about friendships that shine just as bright!