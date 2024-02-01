LSD on MX Player: Get Ready for a Thrilling Ride With This Web Series

Fans of gripping narratives, dark comedies, and psychological thrillers have something exciting to look forward to as the trailer for the upcoming web series 'LSD' has been released. Directed by Shiva Kona and produced by Anil Moduga and Shiva Kona, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring Prachi Thakur, Neha Deshpande, Prabhakar, Kunal, Abhilash Bandari, Ramya Dinesh, and more. With Praveen Mani and Shashank Tirupati handling the music and Pawan Guntuku and Harsha Ediga serving as cinematographers, 'LSD' promises to be a visually and musically enticing experience.





Scheduled for a simultaneous release in Telugu and Hindi languages on MX Player on February 2, 'LSD' revolves around three couples embarking on a thrilling forest trip. The series aims to deliver a unique blend of suspense, dark comedy, and psychological intrigue. The recently unveiled trailer has already generated significant buzz, hinting at an engaging storyline with unexpected twists and turns.





Director Shiva Kona's treatment of the plot keeps the suspense element intact from the beginning until the end, making 'LSD' a must-watch for those seeking an immersive and unpredictable viewing experience. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building, and fans are gearing up for an exhilarating journey into the unknown with 'LSD' on MX Player. Get ready to dive into the complexities of relationships, unexpected encounters, and the mysteries of the forest, all rolled into one captivating web series.