Leaked Pic of Allu Arjun Sparks Buzz Around AA22xA6

Allu Arjun, who won hearts nationwide with his raw and intense portrayal of Pushparaj in the Pushpa franchise (The Rise and The Rule), is now gearing up for his next action entertainer, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The big-ticket film, directed by Atlee, stars Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone as the female lead and is progressing at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, a leaked image of Allu Arjun has set social media ablaze. The grainy picture, clicked from a distance, shows the star in what appears to be a superhero-style outfit, sporting a man bun, and standing against a striking blue backdrop. This immediately sparked speculation that it could be his look for AA22xA6.

Fans erupted with excitement online. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote,

“Orey endi ra #AA22 nunchi pic leak ayindi. Allu Arjun anna 1000 crs pakka. Ah pic first look vasthe industry shake.”

(“A picture has leaked from AA22. Allu Arjun will definitely make ₹1000 crore. If this is released officially as the first look, the industry will shake.”)

Another fan shared the picture, asking: “#AA22xA6 Leaked or ...??” An enthusiastic fan added, “#AA22 @alluarjun’s pic leaked.”

However, not everyone is convinced. Some fans pointed out that the picture could be from an advertisement shoot, or possibly even fake. One skeptical user wrote, “Antha hair em penchale ga ippudu Bunny (Bunny doesn’t have long hair right now).” Another added, “AI is too dangerous.”

Whether real or not, the viral image has amplified the buzz around AA22xA6. With Allu Arjun collaborating with Atlee for the first time, expectations are sky-high, and fans are eagerly awaiting the official first look.