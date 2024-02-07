Top
Lal Salaam set for low key release in AP, TS

BVS Prakash
7 Feb 2024 6:50 AM GMT
Lal Salaam set for low key release in AP, TS
Scene from Lal Salaam movie
After the massive success of ‘Jailer’, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is returning with another big-ticket film ‘Lal Salaam’ to enthrall Telugu viewers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from February 9. “It will be released on 120 or 130 theaters in two states since it is not a regular commercial film from Tamil superstar,” says a distributor and adds, “The serious sports action drama revolves around religious disparities and Rajinikanth will be seen in a special appearance as Moideen Bhai who has a dark past in this gripping entertainer,” he adds.

Actually, Rajinikanth made a comeback of sorts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after his last release “Jailer’ clocked more than Rs 30 crores net collections and set a new record for dubbed movies. “No doubt, the massive success of ‘Jailer’ has boosted the prospects of ‘Lal Salaam’ among Telugu audience and they would be hoping to see Rajnikanth movie once again but it will be released in limited number of theatres since Ravi Teja Eagle will be hitting in more than 600 theaters in two states,” he points out.

It is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, while AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play local cricket rivals and it exposes politics spoiling the 'gentleman's game. "Interesting plot without any doubt,' he concludes.


