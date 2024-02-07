Lal Salaam set for low key release in AP, TS

Actually, Rajinikanth made a comeback of sorts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after his last release “Jailer’ clocked more than Rs 30 crores net collections and set a new record for dubbed movies. “No doubt, the massive success of ‘Jailer’ has boosted the prospects of ‘Lal Salaam’ among Telugu audience and they would be hoping to see Rajnikanth movie once again but it will be released in limited number of theatres since Ravi Teja Eagle will be hitting in more than 600 theaters in two states,” he points out.

It is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, while AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play local cricket rivals and it exposes politics spoiling the 'gentleman's game. "Interesting plot without any doubt,' he concludes.