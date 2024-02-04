Lakshmi Manchu in Action Mode

After showing her fighting skills in Malayalam film ‘Monster’, actress Lakshmi Manchu has again performed some dare-devil action sequences in her upcoming Telugu film ‘Aadhi Parvam’. "She will be seen in a fiery role in this gripping action flick revolving around treasure hunt,” says a source and adds, “The mystery thriller revolves around the revered Red Temple in Rayalaseema region and the legend surrounding it,'' he adds.The film is directed by Kannada filmmaker Sanjay Kumar who is also jointly producing the film with Ghanta Srinivasa Rao. “Lakshmi Manchu performed some daredevil stunts without even rehearsing much but still managed to come out with flying colours in four to five big bang action episodes. She was floating in the air for some time for her kick-ass action blocks and she proved that she is best in the business,” he informs.She also learns a few tricks to unleash black magic and takes on the might of evil forces. "She mastered a few mantras and performed those tantric episodes realistically with elegance," he concludes.Earlier, talking to Deccan Chronicle, the actress shared her fascination for action-centric roles, she said, “The slam-bang action episode in ‘Monster’ fetched me loads of appreciation but I haven’t signed any Malayalam movie yet but discussions are on. Frankly, my punches and leg kicks besides flexibility impressed director Ram Gopal Varma, while we were doing a Telugu film ‘Dongala Mutha’. He took an extra day and shot a full-on kickass action sequence with me. Maybe he was impressed with my quick reflexes and agility. It is It is also true that I am flexing my muscles much these days.”