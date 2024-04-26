Krithi Shetty pins hopes on ‘Manamey’ to bounce back?

Pretty actress Krithi Shetty is banking on her next Telugu release ‘Manamey’ opposite Sharwanand to bounce back into the reckoning in Tollywood. “Krithi's career largely depends on the success of ‘Manamey’ since Telugu filmmakers prefer actresses who are among hits overlooking talent,’ says a producer who adds, “Krithi Shetty has proved her mettle with her maiden film ‘Uppena’ but later couldn’t sustain her winning habit with duds like ‘Custody’ and ‘ExtraOrdinary Man.’On her decision to do Tamil and Malayalam films, he says, “‘With dates to spare she is trying to expand her fan base and doing Tamil film ‘Genie’ opposite Jayam Ravi andMalayalam film ‘Ajayante Random Moshanam’ to stretch her footprint to south movies." However, he adds, “She is very much in touch with Telugu filmmakers and it is just a matter of time before she announces her next."The girl from Benguluru rose to fame with 'Uppena' and has gained a lot of respect and following among Telugu viewers. "She is also a good dancer and pretty looking too while hits and flops are part of an actor's life. She is waiting for one big hit to turn the tables in her favour," he concludes.