Krishna Vamsi Considering a Biopic on Alluri Seetharama Raju

Veteran filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, known for hard-hitting films like Khadgam and Sindooram, has hinted at making a biopic on freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju. During his recent visit to Golagonda Mandal, Major Panchayati Agency, and Lakshmipuram village, he paid tributes at the memorial of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Gantam Dora.Speaking to the media, Krishna Vamsi revealed that he was deeply inspired by the book Akupacha Suryodayam, which fueled his desire to visit historical sites associated with the revolutionary leader. "For a long time, I’ve been planning to make a film on Alluri Seetharama Raju, and I have been working on it for quite some time," he shared.Renowned writer Yandamuri Veerendranath, a fan of Krishna Vamsi’s patriotic films, expressed curiosity about who the director might cast in the lead role for this ambitious project.In the past, Krishna Vamsi directed Mahatma, which celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, and also wrote a patriotic script, Vandemataram, for Megastar Chiranjeevi, though the project never materialized. He also envisioned Rythu, a big-budget film focusing on the struggles of farmers.With the success and appreciation Ram Charan received for portraying Alluri Seetharama Raju in RRR, Krishna Vamsi’s long-cherished plan could finally take shape, potentially revitalizing his career.