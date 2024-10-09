Krishna Vamsi bats for re-releases; hints at revolutionary film

Seasoned director Krishna Vamsi known for hard-hitting movies like ‘Sindhooram’ and ‘Anthapuram’, has also proven his mettle with love stories like 'Gulabi' and ‘Ninne Pelladutha’. After tasting success with Mahesh Babu’s ‘Murari’, the talented director is gearing up to re-release his patriotic film ‘Khadgam’. “I don’t think re-releases affect the box office collections of new movies since each movie has its own set of audience,” he says and admits, “We tasted huge success by re-releasing Mahesh Babu’s ‘Murari’ because it was pure love story blended with family emotions with a mystical touch. For the last 20 years, we have seen mostly dark characters and movies, so Murari came as a breath of fresh air and people lapped it up,”.Talking about another re-release ‘Khadgam’, he says, ‘We fixed the title as ‘Khadgam’ which means sword. We have equated our national flag to the sword and anybody who fools around or defames it: would face dire consequences. That was the essence of the film which also spoke against terrorism,” he adds. He claims that he faced some issues during the release of a patriotic film many years ago and doesn’t want to talk about them now. Sharing his thoughts on the most soulful number ‘Nuvvu Nuvvu Nuvve Nuvvu’ shot with Srikanth and Sonali Bendre which became a rage, he adds, “Women are the most beautiful creation of god and a song around them is going to be beautiful too,” he quips.On his ambitious project about making a biopic on legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju who sent shivers down the spine of Britishers, he explains, “I am ready, just waiting for the right production house”.Earlier, ace director S S Rajamouli used the inspiring character of Alluri Sitarama Raju in 'RRR' and Ram Charan essayed the role and won appreciation.