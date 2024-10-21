Korean Rapper Aoora grooves to Ram Charan's Raa Macha Macha

It has already been a week since the release of this catchy song "Raa Macha Macha” from the much-awaited Game Changer starring Ram Charan. What’s the most recent? Korean pop singer Park Min-jun, a South Korean singer and his crew, danced to the song recently which excited netizens across the globe.The video is going viral for all the right reasons and is taking the internet by storm. Raa Macha Macha surpassed any anticipated levels of success in record time and was able to hit viewership levels of 5 million, 10 million and 20 million sometimes in intervals and in succession with no lyrical video in the Telugu language achieving the same within such record durations.Currently, the highest-rated lyric video in Telugu language and all other languages stands at a whopping 38 million views of a lyric video under the language of Telugu. Thaman, the creator of the mass number with high beats, posted the dancing clip on his X account saying; ”Vibe vibe #RaaMachaMacha.”This track has become one of the most promoted and anticipated tunes of the year. The film will be released on January 10, 2025. Directed by Shankar, the film is produced by Dil Raju.