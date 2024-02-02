Srimanthudu team urges people to asses both works

Sarath Chandra says that the makers of Srimanthudu wanted to compensate him with some money which he is not looking for. Instead, Sarath Chandra is asking for credit. Sarath wants Koratala Siva to accept his mistake publicly or else he warns of sending Koratala to jail.

However, in responding to the allegations, the team of Srimanthudu stated the ongoing issue. Calling it the ‘Official statement on the Creative Integrity of Srimanthudu’, the team asks the media and commentators to refrain from premature conclusions as the matter is currently under legal purview.

"We address the discussion around Mr. Koratala Siva’s ‘Srimanthudu’ amidst claims of similarity to the novel ‘Chachentha Prema’. Both works, existing in the public domain, showcase distinct narratives with no overlap, a fact readily verifiable by those who examine the book and film. As the matter is currently under legal review, with no hearings or verdicts to date, we urge the media and commentators to refrain from premature conclusions. We emphasize the importance of basing discourse on informed comparison and legal outcomes.

We stand firmly by the uniqueness of ‘Srimanthudu’ and our core idea of adopting a village and encourage whomsover interested to personally assess the two works. Our appeal is for patience and trust in the legal process, respecting the principles of fairness and integrity. Thank you for your understanding and support," states the official statement.