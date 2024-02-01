Koratala Siva caught in legal tangle

Leading Telugu director Koratala Shiva failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court of India over his copyright woes for his Telugu film ‘Srimanthudu’. He finds himself entangled in legal turmoil due to a case filed against him by writer Sarath Chandra a few years ago and now SC ruling going against him.

Earlier, Sarath Chandra has moved the Nampally court, alleging that Koratala has copied his story, originally published in the Swathi magazine, to make the movie titled "Srimanthudu." Subsequently, the Nampally court issued orders to file criminal charges against Koratala.

Responding to it, Koratala moved the Telangana High Court. Following a thorough examination of the evidence presented by Sarath Chandra and the report from the Writers Association, the Telangana High Court upheld the decision of the Nampally court. Later, Koratala then appealed in the Supreme Court.

Upon reviewing Koratala's plea, the Supreme Court bench concluded that he should face charges in accordance with the rulings of the local courts. This legal saga continues to unfold, casting a shadow over the acclaimed director's work.

The director is known for blockbusters like ‘Mirchi’ and ‘Janata Garage’ while facing a dud with ‘Acharya’. Now, he is looking to bounce back into the reckoning with his much-hyped film ‘Devara’ with superstar Jr NTr and Jhanvi Kapoor in the lead.