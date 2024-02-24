Kona Venkat drops event at burial ground to 'respect the dead'

Ace writer and producer Kona Venkat wanted to release the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Geetanjali Malli Vachindi’ starring pretty Anjali in the lead, at a burial ground in the city to trigger some hype around the film. “Our film is a perfect horror comedy and I felt that launching the teaser in a unique place like burial ground would trigger some interest around our movie,” says Kona Venkat and adds, “These days, we need to do something innovative and out-of-the-box promotions to draw in discerning Telugu audience and I was game for it,” he adds.

However, he received ‘mixed’ response for such a wacky idea from his unit members as well as from his well wishers “Many advised me against the event and place I have chosen for it. Still, I was in two minds whether to hold or not till yesterday evening," he says and adds, ‘When I realized that it would cause disrespect to the dignity of the dead and to respect the dead, I dropped the plan. I would be releasing the teaser at a star hotel today,” he admits.

He describes his spooky thriller ‘Geetanjali Malli Vachindi’ as a path-breaking effort and bound to scare the shit out of the audience. “It has its share of eerie elements and comedy in good measure. Audiences are assured of goose bumps stuff like in ‘Geetanjali’ which rocked the box office,” he points out.

He calls young director Shiva Turlapati from the USA as a ‘bundle of talent’ and MVV Satyanarayana as a daring producer. “Shiva is quite quick and intelligent and has a good future,’ he concludes.