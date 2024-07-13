Even though ace director S S Rajamouli has used the real-life character of legendary Komuram Bheem in his last blockbuster ‘RRR’ with Jr NTR playing Bheem and impressing the viewers with his performance, national award winning producer Raj Kandukuri is planning to make a big ticket biopic on tribal warlord with a big star. “It would be kind of a tribute and reverence to the legendary tribal warrior who lived between 1901 to 1940 and he is the pride of Telangana region,’ he says. He claims that he is always fascinated with legendary fighters who fought against odds and rose to fame. “Bheem, in association with other Gond leaders, led a protracted low intensity rebellion against the feudal Nizams of Hyderabad in the eastern part of the princely state during the 1930s, which contributed to the culmination of the Telangana Rebellion of 1946," he adds.





Raj Kandukurri who made big ticket films like 'Pelli Choopulu' and launched Vijay Devarkonda and also inspiring movie 'Gautam Buddha' is looking for another path-breaking subject. "Nowadays audiences are shying away from theatres and we have to do larger-than-life movies to lure them back to theatres, so I am banking on the valiant life story of Gond leader to regain my winning streak," he points out. In fact, to match up his real-life popularity and charisma, Kandukurri is planning to rope in a big star. "Earlier, Telugu audiences lapped up 'Alluri Seetharamaju' featuring superstar Krishna and the tribal warrior fought against Britishers. Similarly, I want to cast a big star to showcase the valour of Telangana bidda who was determined and brave to take on mighty Razakars. A typical hero-centric film with touch of realism," he concludes.