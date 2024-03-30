Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

Actor Daniel Balaji, who has done a good number of films in Tamil and Telugu has passed away in Chennai yesterday due to cardiac arrest

Film critic Sreedhar Pillai took to his X handle to share the news of Balaji's demise and shared his experiences with him. "#DanielBalaji (48) a fine actor passed away late night due to a cardiac arrest. Who can forget his voice and performance as the antagonist in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan? #RIPDanielBalaji."





Director Mohan Raja also took to his Twitter handle and paid tribute to Balaji via his X handle and wrote, "Such a Sad news. He Was an inspiration for me to join film institute. A very good friend. Miss working with him. May his soul rest in peace."





The entire film industry is currently mourning the sudden death of Balaji and it is very much sure that his void cannot be filled.