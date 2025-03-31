Klin Kaara’s First Ugadi Celebration

Actor Chiranjeevi marked Ugadi by launching a new project with director Anil Ravipudi. Meanwhile, his granddaughter, Klin Kaara—daughter of Ram Charan and Upasana—celebrated her first Ugadi at home.



Upasana shared glimpses of the celebration, capturing heartfelt moments between Klin Kaara and her grandmother, Surekha. However, the little one’s face remained hidden. Previously, Ram Charan mentioned that the family plans to reveal Klin Kaara’s face only when she calls him “Dad.”



Fans eagerly await this moment, with many urging the couple to share her first look. When the much-anticipated reveal finally happens, it is sure to take the internet by storm.



