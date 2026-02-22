KGF Composer Ravi Opens Up About His Struggles And Suicide Attempts

The teaser launch event of Cult turned deeply emotional when actor-director Vishwak Sen surprised celebrated music director Ravi Basrur with a Rolex watch on stage. What followed was a heartfelt speech that left the audience moved, as the KGF composer opened up about his painful past and the struggles that shaped his journey.

Visibly emotional, Ravi Basrur spoke candidly about his early years and revealed, “At the age of 18, I wanted to die twice.” He shared how a single act of kindness changed the course of his life. “One man saved me. He gave me ₹35,000 to buy a keyboard. His name was Ravi,” he recalled.

Basrur said that moment had such a profound impact on him that he chose to adopt the name of the man who helped him. “That day, I changed my name to his name,” he said, adding that Vishwak Sen was the next person who truly recognised the music within him. “These two people played the most important roles in my life. I can never forget them.”

Praising Vishwak Sen, Ravi Basrur said with emotion, “In my 25 years of experience, this is the first time someone saw my soul and appreciated it. That person is Vishwak Sen.” He made it clear that the Rolex watch symbolised gratitude and respect, not material value. “This is not about money or status. This is not a watch. This is appreciation for a music director,” he said.

Speaking about his experience across industries, Ravi Basrur noted, “I have worked across five film industries, but I have never seen an audience like this.” He thanked Telugu movie lovers for their unconditional support, saying they embrace cinema wholeheartedly, irrespective of scale or budget.

On Cult, Ravi Basrur promised a powerful theatrical experience. “You are going to hear something truly mesmerising. Especially in theatres, the sound experience will not be normal. Just wait for it,” he said confidently.

The emotional speech has since gone viral, resonating with many and highlighting the importance of empathy, recognition, and support within the film industry