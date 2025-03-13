DDLJ Made Me Fall in Love With Hindi Movies: Keerthy Suresh

With her captivating smile and versatile acting skills, Keerthy Suresh has become a name to reckon with in the South Indian film industry. She recently made her Bollywood debut in Atlee’s Baby John, a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit—Theri. The film starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Post her Hindi debut, Keerthy is raring to go and take on new challenges, including learning new languages and exploring opportunities in Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle the actor says, language is not a barrier, but a bridge to connect with different cultures and emotions. “It is essential to understand a language when working in it,” she emphasizes, adding, “Before knowing a language, understanding its culture and emotions is crucial.”

Keerthy’s personal journey is a shining example of this approach. Having started her career in Tamil films without knowing the language, she went on to learn it and eventually became fluent in Telugu as well.

She also credits her friends from Mumbai and Hyderabad for introducing her to new trends and keeping her updated on the latest happenings in the industry.

Keerthy’s love affair with Hindi movies began at a young age, thanks to her mother’s fascination with Bollywood cinema. “I loved Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,”she gushed. “That was the film that made me fall in love with Hindi movies.” As she grew older, her perspective on cinema changed, but her love for Hindi films remained constant.

So, what was her experience like in Mumbai? “Mumbai is a city where you don’t feel like an outsider,” she says with a smile. “It embraces you. Initially, it took me some time to adjust, but now I feel comfortable and at home in Mumbai.”

Keerthy Suresh has already established herself as a bankable actor down South, now the actor wants to win over the hearts of audiences in Bollywood and beyond.

So, what does Keerthy like to do in her free time? “In Chennai, I used to visit temples frequently, but after college, I got busy, and my temple visits reduced,” she shares “Now, I have made it a habit to take some time out for temple visits while also learning new things,” she signs off.

The actor has two Kollywood projects lined up—‘Revolver Rita’, a woman centric film and ‘Kanni Vedi’.