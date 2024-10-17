Keerthy Suresh keeps Telugu films at bay?

Talented actress Keerthy Suresh is busy in Kollywood these days. "She was last seen in Telugu film Bhola Shankar and was doing mostly Tamil films, says a source. The glimpse of her next Tamil movie Revolver Rita set to be unveiled today. "Keerthy has done movies like Siren and Raghu Thata but couldn't spin box office magic, he adds“

She donned khakis and played a cop in Siren and flamboyant role in Raghu Thata where has to learn Hindi to move up in her life, says a producer and adds, “She is exploring varied roles and trying to showcase her talent. But she is keeping Telugu films at bay, he points out.

Actually, Keerthy suresh became a household name among Telugu viewers with her scintillating performance in ‘Mahanati’ and bagged a national award too. "She was also seen in films like ‘Nenu Local’, ‘Rang De’ and ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ and also shared screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and proved her mettle as a village belle in 'Dasara',” he points out.

She was last seen as doting sister to megastar Chiranjeevi in ‘Bholaa Shankar and she is yet to sign any new Telugu film. “Probably, she is looking for meaty roles and may take some more time,” he concludes.