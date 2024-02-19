Keerthy Suresh aspired to be a costume designer

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh claimed that she wanted to become a costume designer since she wanted to be associated with the film industry. “I was studying fashion designing and I didn’t mind even becoming a costume specialist in movies since I loved cinema from my childhood,’ says the actress in a video. “I grew up watching movies of my mother and actress Menaka Suresh and the acting bug has bitten me during my school days,” she adds.

However, destiny had other plans for her and she was given a break by ace Malayalam filmmaker Priyadarshan and she didn’t look back ever since. “Maybe I got my first opportunity without much stress but I had faced many ups and downs while sustaining in my career, that is quite a challenge,” she points out.

Keerthy Suresh has become a household name among Telugu viewers after her scintillating performance in ‘Mahanati’ and also played a cute lover girl in films like ‘Nenu Local’ and “Naa Peru Shailaja’. She also acted with Mahesh Babu in ‘Sarileru Neekevvarru’ and played a sister to Chiranjeevi in ‘Bholaa Shankar’.

