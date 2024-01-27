Kateera press meet cancelled over Darshan's wife-Pavithra war

A scheduled conference to commemorate the 25-day run of Darshan Thoogudeepa's latest film at the box office was abruptly canceled, with reports suggesting that the decision was influenced by an online dispute involving the actor's wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, and his alleged current partner, Pavitra Gowda.





The controversy unfolded when Pavitra shared a post on social media, showcasing a decade of her relationship with Darshan. This post, featuring multiple pictures of the couple, triggered a strong reaction from Vijayalakshmi, who responded with a detailed post expressing her concerns for her family and threatening legal action against those attempting to manipulate the narrative.





Vijayalakshmi clarified that Pavitra's daughter, Kushi, was born to Pavitra's ex-husband, Sanjay Singh. The social media dispute has fueled rumors regarding Kushi's biological parents, adding a layer of complexity to the already tense situation.





This is not the first time Darshan's personal life has made headlines. In 2011, he faced allegations of physical assault against Vijayalakshmi, leading to his brief detention. Despite withdrawing the complaint, their relationship has reportedly remained strained. Rumors of Darshan's involvement with Pavitra emerged in 2015, marked by occasional social media posts that were later removed due to public backlash.





The actor's new year has been marred by controversies, with recent complaints about late-night partying impacting a restobar's license. The cancellation of the box office celebration event adds to the challenges, raising questions about the potential repercussions on Darshan's personal and professional life.





As fans navigate the unfolding drama, the cancellation of the conference hints at the broader impact of the ongoing spat between Darshan's wife and alleged partner, leaving observers curious about the resolution and its aftermath in the actor's life.