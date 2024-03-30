Truth about Actor Nikhil's Political Entry

Young actor Nikhil Siddharth met TDP leader Lokesh Naidu a few days ago and triggered speculation about his joining Telugu Desam Party for the upcoming elections. However, he rubbished all the rumours saying he met Lokesh for another reason. “I met Lokesh garu to thank him for giving an MLA ticket to my uncle M M Kondaiah Yadav Garu to contest from Chirala constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. There's nothing more to it,” said Nikhil in a statement.

On the work front, Nikhil's last release ‘Spy’ failed to impress while his other film ‘Karthikeya 2’ rocked box office across India and prompted him to announce ‘Karthikeya 3’ recently triggering some buzz in the industry.

Right now, he is working in “Swayambu’ and "The India House’ and essaying varied roles in these movies to showcase his acting repertoire.