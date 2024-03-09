Kannapps, An Epic Tale Unfolds on Mahashivratri

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the much-anticipated first look of India's epic actioner, "Kannappa," has been revealed, providing a breathtaking glimpse into the cinematic spectacle that awaits audiences.

The first look poster features the formidable Vishnu Manchu, who takes on the role of Bhakta Kannappa with unparalleled charisma and intensity. In this stunning visual, Vishnu Manchu stands poised with a bow and arrow, emerging majestically from a waterfall, ready to unleash his prowess on his target. The image captures the essence of the action-packed sequences and hints at the profound devotion and determination that define the character of Bhakta Kannappa.

Featuring luminaries such as Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar and Brahmanandam, team 'Kannappa', is currently shooting its second schedule amidst the verdant beauty of New Zealand with over 600 international crew members. At the core, the film brings to life the awe-inspiring tale of 'Bhakta Kannappa,' a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. It’s a true Indian epic of an atheist and fearless warrior’s journey who became Lord Shiva’s Ultimate devotee.

Vishnu Manchu shares, " Kannappa has been an incredible journey filled with dedication and passion. It goes beyond being a film; Kannappa delves into the profound exploration of a warrior's soul. I'm thrilled to reveal the magic that has unfolded as we bring this film to life. Choosing to showcase the first look on Mahashivratri feels like the blessings of lord Shiva guiding us.”

Announced at Srikalahasteeswara temple last year, Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh along with renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva.