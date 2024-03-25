Tamil superstar cameo in Prabhas movie

It is known that Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is playing an important role in his upcoming film Telugu film ‘Kalki 2898’. Contrary to rumors that he was playing a baddy in this sci-fi thriller, the national award-winning actor himself clarified the reports. “I am doing a guest role in Kalki,’ said the actor in a recent interview.No doubt it marks the return of Kamal Haasan to Tollywood after a long break. He has gained a huge fan following among Telugu viewers in the last four decades with varied films like ‘Sagara Sangamam’, ‘Bharateeyudu’, ‘Bhama Satya Bhama’ and ‘Indrudu Chandrudu’ and above all his ‘Dasavatharam’ was a sensational hit in the two Telugu states.He always praised the work of Telugu directors like K Viswanath and also Singeetham Srinivas Rao who made path-breaking films like 'Pushpaka Vimanam', 'Apporva Sahodarulu' and Michael Madana Kama Raju' with Kamal Haasan in the 1990s.Coming back to Kalki, he is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and others in this much-awaited pan-India movie being helmed by Nag Aswhin. It is being produced by Ashwini Dutt and Santosh Narayanan is composing the tunes.